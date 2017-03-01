Car flees from police through downtow...

Car flees from police through downtown before crash, 2 arrests

Two men were arrested, and police are searching for a third suspect after a vehicle fled from officers and collided with a rental company truck in downtown Waco on Thursday evening, Waco police Sgt. Steve Mosley said.

