Briles says he didn't cover up sexual...

Briles says he didn't cover up sexual assaults at Baylor

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WLBT-TV Jackson

Texas' top law enforcement agency has opened a preliminary inves... . FILE - In this May 8, 2014, file photo, Baylor University President Ken Starr testifies at the House Committee on Education and Workforce on college athletes forming unions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 49 min Steven Spencer 8,362
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Tue Unknown 3
Dorothy Maria Springer Feb 27 Get Real 2
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Feb 22 SamTex 145
News Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11) Feb 13 BBQburger Phart 26
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Feb 4 Becky 42
World Mandate 2017 tickets Jan '17 whitneypersson4 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,045 • Total comments across all topics: 279,271,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC