Baylor Fires Football Staffer DeMarkco Butler over Inappropriate Text Messages
On Monday, KWTX 10 in Waco, Texas, reported Baylor dismissed associate director for football operations DeMarkco Butler for sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager. The report noted a school official said the texts were sent to someone who was considered an adult under Texas statute.
