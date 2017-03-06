Attorney questions ex-girlfriend's st...

Attorney questions ex-girlfriend's statement in Blanchard case

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

An attorney for suspended Baylor University football player Travon Blanchard said Tuesday that discrepancies in statements Blanchard's ex-girlfriend gave to Stafford police and to the McLennan County District Attorney's Office call the woman's credibility into question. Baylor suspended Blanchard, a junior defensive back from Orange, from all team activities last month after officials became aware that the woman obtained a protective order against him from the McLennan County District Attorney's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
doug mathis (Nov '14) 4 hr southern 12
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 11 hr Baybeh 8,400
News Ready for Prime Time: Drivers get a charge out ... 12 hr PrimePhartss 1
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Mar 3 Monitte 43
Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11) Feb 28 Unknown 3
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Feb 22 SamTex 145
News Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11) Feb 13 BBQburger Phart 26
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,965 • Total comments across all topics: 279,388,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC