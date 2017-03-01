Appeals court considers request for Reyna disqualification in Twin Peaks biker's case
A lawyer representing biker Matthew Alan Clendennen argued Wednesday that McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna should be disqualified from prosecuting Twin Peaks cases because he lied at a hearing, overstepped his authority and has a financial interest in convicting bikers who have sued him. Dallas attorney Clint Broden and Assistant District Attorney Sterling Harmon took opposing sides Wednesday during oral arguments in front of the three-judge panel of Waco's 10th Court of Appeals.
