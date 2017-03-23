A former Baylor football playera s sexual assault conviction is overturned on appeal
Sam Ukwuachu leaves the 10th Court of Appeals in Waco with attorney William Bratton III. An appeals court in Texas overturned the sexual assault conviction of former Baylor football player Sam Ukwuachu and remanded the case for retrial late Wednesday afternoon in Waco, Texas.
