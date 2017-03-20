70,000 pounds of beef recalled at Waco-based packing company

Waco based H & B Packing company has recalled 73,742 pounds of boneless beef products, that might be contaminated with E. coli 0103. The recalled items include a 60-lb boxes containing boneless beef the case code is 69029 produced March 6. Multiple "combo bins" containing 73,682 pounds of beef were also recalled marked with the same case code.

