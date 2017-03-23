6 Dallas natives hospitalized in major crash near Waco Read Story Brandon Gray

6 Dallas natives hospitalized in majo...

6 Dallas natives hospitalized in major crash near Waco

5 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Six people are in the hospital after the SUV they were occupying rolled over because of a crash at 12:50 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 35 near mile marker 364 in Hill County. Officials said a truck tractor had a blowout towing heavy drilling machinery that was thrown from the trailer causing the SUV to rollover.

Waco, TX

