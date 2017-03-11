11 bikers due over arrests after 2015 Waco bar shootout
Eleven bikers have filed a lawsuit in federal court, alleging their civil rights were violated when they were arrested after the 2015 shootout at a Central Texas restaurant. In their lawsuit, the 11 contend they were arrested without cause after the shootout that killed nine people at the Twin Peaks restaurant and bar in Waco.
