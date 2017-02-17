Youth injured in car-pedestrian mishap

A 12-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital about 5 p.m. Sunday with a leg injury suffered in an auto-pedestrian accident at 5900 Parkside Drive in Waco. Waco Police Officer Anthony Washington said the boy was among a group of youths running across the street when he struck the side of a passing car and fell under it.

