Would 'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna...

Would 'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines ever leave Waco?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxPhilly

"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have some ideas of where they'd like to go if they were to ever leave Waco, Texas. The pair was asked at an event on Tuesday "If you had to move, what hometowns would be appealing?" and they had plenty of answers in mind.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 6 hr TheyPharts 1,135
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 7 hr Baybeh 8,329
Dorothy Maria Springer 13 hr BigSisplaystheGam... 1
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Feb 22 SamTex 145
News Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11) Feb 13 BBQburger Phart 26
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Feb 4 Becky 42
World Mandate 2017 tickets Jan '17 whitneypersson4 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,706 • Total comments across all topics: 279,174,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC