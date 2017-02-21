Would 'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines ever leave Waco?
"Fixer Upper" stars Chip and Joanna Gaines have some ideas of where they'd like to go if they were to ever leave Waco, Texas. The pair was asked at an event on Tuesday "If you had to move, what hometowns would be appealing?" and they had plenty of answers in mind.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|TheyPharts
|1,135
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Baybeh
|8,329
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|13 hr
|BigSisplaystheGam...
|1
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Feb 22
|SamTex
|145
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan '17
|whitneypersson4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC