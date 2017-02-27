Woman arrested 16 months after impersonation, stalking charges filed
A Las Vegas woman was arrested over the weekend about 1.5 years after she was accused of coming to Waco to stalk and harass her ex-husband's family in Waco, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Det. Amber Aguirre said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|51 min
|Unknown
|3
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,347
|Dorothy Maria Springer
|Mon
|Get Real
|2
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Feb 22
|SamTex
|145
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan '17
|whitneypersson4
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC