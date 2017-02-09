Wit, intellect help Waco attorney excel despite blindness
Attorney Will Conrad uses a cane as he walks along Washington Avenue on the way to the McLennan County Courthouse. Waco attorney Will Conrad has raised dots on a device plugged into his laptop, and his computer and cellphone speak to him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,256
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|17 hr
|NeedPhartss
|1,087
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC