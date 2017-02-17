Waco police investigate smoke shop robbery
Officers say they responded to a robbery call from the One Stop Smoke Shop located at 1900 J.J. Flewellen Rd just before 10 p.m. They say two disguised black males walked into the shop and demanded money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Appalled
|8,307
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|23 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC