Waco Police discover 2 pounds of marijuana in hotel room
Waco Police said they discovered over 2 pounds of marijuana, a small quantity of Xanax pills, a handgun and over $2,000 in cash in a Motel 6 hotel room. The Waco Police Department Street Crimes Unit were in the area of the Motel 6 on 7800 S. I-35 when they noticed some suspicious activity at what was supposed to be an vacant hotel room.
