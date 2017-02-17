Waco PD: Careless driving by on-lookers possibly resulted in woman'sa Read Story Brandon Gray

Waco PD: Careless driving by on-looke...

Waco PD: Careless driving by on-lookers possibly resulted in woman's death

A Thursday afternoon crash on Interstate 35 that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old woman could have been the result of careless driving from on-lookers, Waco police officials said. Golden Parsons was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident involving a semi and a three passenger vehicles.

