Waco PD: Careless driving by on-lookers possibly resulted in woman'sa Read Story Brandon Gray
A Thursday afternoon crash on Interstate 35 that resulted in the death of a 75-year-old woman could have been the result of careless driving from on-lookers, Waco police officials said. Golden Parsons was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident involving a semi and a three passenger vehicles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|34 min
|Peter Dick
|1,117
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|2 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,291
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC