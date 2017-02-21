Waco immigrant allies help free young...

Waco immigrant allies help free young father from detention struggle

Juan Ceda plays with his children, Ulises and Isaiah . Ceda, who has lived in Waco 18 of his 19 years, was freed on bond from immigrant detention on Feb. 17. Ana and Juan Ceda were reunited two months after he was picked up in an immigration case.

