Waco immigrant allies help free young father from detention struggle
Juan Ceda plays with his children, Ulises and Isaiah . Ceda, who has lived in Waco 18 of his 19 years, was freed on bond from immigrant detention on Feb. 17. Ana and Juan Ceda were reunited two months after he was picked up in an immigration case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|15 min
|Baybeh
|8,326
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|18 hr
|InPhartx
|1,129
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Feb 22
|SamTex
|145
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan '17
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan '17
|Inquisitor
|13
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC