Waco house fire kills dog

A Waco couple and their young child were safe Saturday afternoon after a fire damaged their home at 2208 Flint Ave., but their Yorkshire terrier died of smoke inhalation, fire officials said. Three engines and a ladder truck answered the call at 3:21 p.m., but the first truck on the scene extinguished the blaze in the back bedroom, Battalion Chief Patrick Kerwin said.

