Waco gets $4 million sales tax rebate this month, up slightly from last year

Sales volume locally during the holiday shopping season was not spectacular but did produce a more than $4 million sales tax rebate for the city of Waco that was fractionally larger than the rebate it received in February of last year, the State Comptroller's Office reported Wednesday. Waco's check totaled $4.09 million, up 0.7 percent from the $4.06 million it collected in February last year.

