Waco gets $4 million sales tax rebate...

Waco gets $4 million sales tax rebate this month, up slightly from last year

Yesterday

Sales volume locally during the holiday shopping season was not spectacular but did produce a more than $4 million sales tax rebate for the city of Waco that was fractionally larger than the rebate it received in February of last year, the State Comptroller's Office reported Wednesday. Waco's check totaled $4.09 million, up 0.7 percent from the $4.06 million it collected in February last year.

Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 11 hr NeedPhartss 1,087
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 12 hr Baybeh 8,251
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Feb 4 Becky 42
World Mandate 2017 tickets Jan 25 whitneypersson4 1
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Jan 22 Inquisitor 13
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Jan 21 BillH 144
To All You Trump Supporters Jan 20 Mike 6
