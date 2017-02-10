Waco fire burns exterior of building;...

Waco fire burns exterior of building; no injuries

A fire about 8 p.m. Sunday burned part of the exterior of a building behind 934 N. 19th St. but caused no interior damage and no injuries, Waco Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Kerwin said. The building had been modified to house a garage and an apartment.

