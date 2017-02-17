Waco black history exhibit in last days
Don Wright and and Paige Davis check an information card in the "Footprints of African Americans in McLennan County" exhibit at Historic Waco Foundation's Fort House. Wright is a Historic Waco Foundation board member, and Davis serves as the exhibit's curator.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,305
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|20 hr
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC