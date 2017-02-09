Waco arts supporters lobbyAustin

By CARL HOOVER Less than a year after traveling to Austin to press state officials to approve a Downtown Waco Cultural District, Waco arts supporters are back in Austin today, Feb. 9, to lobby state legislators to maintain state arts funding through the Texas Commission for the Arts. It's Texas Arts Advocacy Day, in which supporters of the arts across the state visit with their state legislators, share advocacy tips and generally press for continued state involvement in encouraging the arts and broadening access to them.

