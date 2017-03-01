Waco-area news briefs: March 1, 2017

TrioPolis, a chamber ensemble, will present a free guest recital at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Jones Concert Hall in Baylor University's Glennis McCrary Music Building. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in McLennan County will kick off its annual Walk Across Texas program at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cameron Park Redwood Shelter, 2300 Cameron Park Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.