Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 8, 2017

Central Texas Chapter of the Texas Chefs Association will have a Valentine's Brunch fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at Texas State Technical College's Greta Watson Culinary Arts Center, 109 Eighth St. The meal, prepared by some of Waco's top chefs, will include prime rib, poached shrimp, smoked salmon, charcuterie, a south of the border take on eggs benedict, rosemary chicken and more. Walk-ins will be accepted, but reservations are requested by 5 p.m. Friday to chef Gayle Van Sant at 867-4868.

