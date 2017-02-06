Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 7, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 7, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

The University Center at McLennan Community College, in partnership with Tarleton State University, will host an information session about Tarleton's Educational Administration/Leadership graduate programs from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Room 205 of MCC's Michaelis Academic Center. The 6-7 p.m. session will provide information about an Educational Leadership degree program, while the 7-8 p.m. session will provide information about a Master of Educational Administration with Principal Certification and Superintendent Certification program.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) Mon Steven Spencer 8,231
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Feb 4 Becky 42
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Feb 3 VanPhartzz 1,086
World Mandate 2017 tickets Jan 25 whitneypersson4 1
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Jan 22 Inquisitor 13
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Jan 21 BillH 144
To All You Trump Supporters Jan 20 Mike 6
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,583 • Total comments across all topics: 278,636,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC