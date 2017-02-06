Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 7, 2017
The University Center at McLennan Community College, in partnership with Tarleton State University, will host an information session about Tarleton's Educational Administration/Leadership graduate programs from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Room 205 of MCC's Michaelis Academic Center. The 6-7 p.m. session will provide information about an Educational Leadership degree program, while the 7-8 p.m. session will provide information about a Master of Educational Administration with Principal Certification and Superintendent Certification program.
