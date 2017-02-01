Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 3, 2017
Baylor University's Center for Church Music will have its 16th annual Sacred Harp Sing event from 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Great Hall of Baylor's George W. Truett Theological Seminary, 1100 S. Third St. Texas Democratic Women of Central Texas will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the meeting room of the South Waco Library, 2737 S. 18th St. Ashley Henager and Patricia Skinner, McLennan Community College Democrat Club members, and Baylor Democrats President Jessica Green will be in attendance. The Baylor University Symphonic Band, a 70-member ensemble of woodwind, brass, and percussion players, will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Jones Concert Hall in Baylor's Glennis McCrary Music Building.
