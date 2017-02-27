Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 28, 2017

McLennan Community College's sociology department will host a lecture, "Voices for a New World: Breaking the Cycles of Female Genital Mutilation," from 11:10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in MCC's Michaelis Academic Center, room 111. Daniel Sindiyo, retired director of Parks and Wildlife for Kenya, and Zipporah have worked to eradicate FGM and early marriage in Kenya through education - starting with their own Maasai people.

