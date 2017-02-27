Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 27, 2017

The Waco-McLennan County Library story-time program, for ages 3 to 6, will feature a "Spring Is Coming" theme this week as follows: Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6008, 725 Sun Valley Blvd. in Hewitt, will have a Fat Tuesday Mardi Gras event from noon to midnight Tuesday. Baylor University's Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble will present a free concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Jones Concert Hall in Baylor's Glennis McCrary Music Building.

