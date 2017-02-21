Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 26, 2017
As part of its Lyceum Series, the Baylor University School of Music will present a Music Education Convocation with Bradley Kent, state director of music for the University Interscholastic League, at 6:15 p.m. Monday at Meadows Recital Hall in the Glennis McCrary Music Building. For more information on the application process or to register for an information session, call 218-9367 or 754-8000, ext.
