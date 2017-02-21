Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 24, 2017

The 48th annual Oglesby Lions Club Rattlesnake Roundup will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Oglesby Community Center, 117 Main St. in Oglesby. Included will be demonstrations in the snake pit by Jackie Bibby, barbecue, burgers, a bounce house slide, carnival games and a mechanical bull.

