Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 23, 2017

Reddit Hudson, co-founder of the National Coalition of Law Enforcement Officers for Justice, will be the featured speaker at the Waco NAACP's 2017 Scholarship Banquet set for 7 p.m. Saturday at the John Knox Texas Rangers Memorial Center. A former St. Louis, Missouri, police officer, Hudson left the police force in 1999 to focus on addressing systemic problems in the criminal justice system and improving the police-community relationship.

