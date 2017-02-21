Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 22, 2017

Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 22, 2017

Author, historian and documentary producer Glen Sample Ely will discuss his latest book, "The Texas Frontier and the Butterfield Overland Mail, 1858-1861," at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Bennett Auditorium, located in Baylor University's Draper Academic Building, 1420 S. Seventh St. The Alzheimer's Association is recruiting women ages 21 and older to play in the third annual RivALZ Blondes vs. Brunettes flag football game fundraiser. Christian Youth Theater - Waco will present the musical "Alice in Wonderland, Jr." from Thursday through Sunday at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museumon Waco Drive.

