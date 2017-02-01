Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 2, 2017
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will be the keynote speaker at a McLennan County Republican Party dinner event Feb. 9 in Knox Hall at the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame, 100 Texas Ranger Trail. The Gamma Upsilon Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa Sorority is having its 20th annual Black History Observance Banquet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 Herring Ave. With a theme of "A Commitment to Community Service," this banquet will honor Josette Ayers, Sheila Blanton, Lillian Manning, Booker T. McDonald Jr., Byrolyn McDonald, Alice Pollard and Luwenda Pollard.
