Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 19, 2017

The Cen-Tex African-American Chamber of Commerce, in conjunction with Workforce Solutions for the Heart of Texas and the Doris Miller YMCA, is sponsoring a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the City of Waco Multi-Purpose Center, 1020 Elm Ave. A free Job Ready Workshop will be held prior to the event, from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Doris Miller YMCA. The workshop will include interviewing tips, resume reviews and mock interviews.

