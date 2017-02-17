Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 18, 2017
In celebration of Black History Month, Hill College's Alden J. Blanar Smith Speaker Series will feature a presentation of "Ain't I a Woman" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hill College's Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center in Hillsboro. The performance, featuring actress Shayla Simmons and pianist David Berry, celebrates the life and times of four powerful African-American women: renowned novelist and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston, ex-slave and fiery abolitionist Sojourner Truth, exuberant folk artist Clementine Hunter, and fervent civil rights worker Fannie Lou Hamer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|4 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,296
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|WetPhartzs
|1,118
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC