Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 18, 2017

In celebration of Black History Month, Hill College's Alden J. Blanar Smith Speaker Series will feature a presentation of "Ain't I a Woman" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Hill College's Vara Martin Daniel Performing Arts Center in Hillsboro. The performance, featuring actress Shayla Simmons and pianist David Berry, celebrates the life and times of four powerful African-American women: renowned novelist and anthropologist Zora Neale Hurston, ex-slave and fiery abolitionist Sojourner Truth, exuberant folk artist Clementine Hunter, and fervent civil rights worker Fannie Lou Hamer.

