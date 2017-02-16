Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 15, 2017

Author, musician and editor Chris Fabiszewski will speak at the Christian Writers Workshop at 6 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church of Woodway, 13000 Woodway Drive. The city of Woodway will continue its Lunch With the Masters program from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday at The Pavilion at the Carleen Bright Arboretum, 1 Pavilion Way in Woodway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.