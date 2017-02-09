Waco-area news briefs: Feb. 10, 2017

The Texas Country Gentlemen Barbershop Chorus is offering a Singing Valentune's service to be delivered Monday and Tuesday in Waco, Temple and Killeen. A meeting of the newly formed McLennan County Liberal and Progressive Democrats will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Dewey Community Center, 925 N. Ninth St. The meeting is geared for Central Texans to discuss their thoughts about the current political situation - local, state, and national - and what can be done to improve it and to make the local Democratic Party stronger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.