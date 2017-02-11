Waco-area high-schoolers plotted to poison assistant principal, police say
The Waco Tribune reported that a substitute teacher at Lorena High, just south of Waco, overheard Kelly Lynn Praytor and Shelbi Grace Gill, both 17, discussing the plan. Their discussion included ways to avoid being caught, "such as poisoning him with an undetectable substance," an arrest warrant affidavit said.
