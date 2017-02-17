Valor Preparatory Academy, Mission Waco partner for 1st service day
Audrey Mills, left, asks Sarena Huisman to clean a spot on the widow as she prepares to paint a wall at a Mission Waco property. Kindergarten student Parker Jones, left, looks over to classmate Mia Grace Jonklaas' goodie bag while Isaiah Claus works on his.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|7 hr
|Appalled
|8,310
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Sun
|Soiled pharts
|1,120
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC