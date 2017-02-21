Truett Seminary scholarships scrapped in BGCT's removal of Waco church
Truett Seminary student Chris Williamson , will lose scholarship money this fall because of his membership at Lake Shore Baptist Church. The Baptist General Convention of Texas, which provides the scholarships, removed the church this week because it accepts LGBT members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
