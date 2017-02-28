Highlights of this day in history: Scientists discover DNA's double-helix structure; The Branch Davidian standoff begins in Waco, Texas; Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme assassinated; U2 releases its 'War' album. Today in History for February 28th Highlights of this day in history: Scientists discover DNA's double-helix structure; The Branch Davidian standoff begins in Waco, Texas; Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme assassinated; U2 releases its 'War' album.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.