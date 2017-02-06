Three businesses cited for violation of smoking ordinance
In the past year, at least three businesses in Waco received citations for violating the smoking ban that went into effect in January of 2016. The ordinance prohibits smoke inside of an enclosed space and non-enclosed public spaces, such as parks and playgrounds.
