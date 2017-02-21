The market is one step closer to securing a temporary home for its March move.

McLennan County commissioners approved an agreement that would let the farmers market use the county parking lot across Washington Avenue from the courthouse for a year. The farmers market board still would have to sign on before a decision is finalized, but if approved, the first Saturday at the new spot is expected for March 18, said Megan Henderson, executive director of City Center Waco, which is brokering the move.

