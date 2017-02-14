The city of Lorena approves the "No T...

The city of Lorena approves the "No Truck Left Lane" proposal from TxDOT

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Lorena City Council members did not hesitate to approve the TxDOT "No Truck Left Lane" proposal at this week's meeting. The proposal will prohibit 18 wheelers and trailers with two or more axles from traveling in the fast lane on Interstate 35 from the southern limits of Waco to the northern city limits of Bruceville-Eddy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 4 hr Steven Spencer 8,277
News Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11) 18 hr BBQburger Phart 26
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 21 hr ContinuePhartzz 1,111
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Feb 4 Becky 42
World Mandate 2017 tickets Jan 25 whitneypersson4 1
News Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ... Jan 22 Inquisitor 13
News Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08) Jan 21 BillH 144
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,397 • Total comments across all topics: 278,863,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC