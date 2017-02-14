The city of Lorena approves the "No Truck Left Lane" proposal from TxDOT
Lorena City Council members did not hesitate to approve the TxDOT "No Truck Left Lane" proposal at this week's meeting. The proposal will prohibit 18 wheelers and trailers with two or more axles from traveling in the fast lane on Interstate 35 from the southern limits of Waco to the northern city limits of Bruceville-Eddy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
