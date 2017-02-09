Text message leads to arson arrest

A man was arrested Tuesday, accused of burning down a North Waco home in early January, according to an arrest affidavit. David Bryan Freeman, 31, has been charged with arson of a habitation after setting a fire in the early morning hours of Jan. 6 in the 2500 block of N. 21st Street, according to the affidavit.

