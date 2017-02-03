Senators seeking applications for federal judge vacancies, including Waco's

Now that President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Neil Gorsuch to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, he can turn his attention to filling the more than 100 vacant federal court judgeships, including one in Waco. Many of former President Barack Obama's nominations to the federal bench stagnated without action as senators, mostly from the Republican majority, stalled the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.