Rotarians, Boy Scouts work together on project
The Rotary Club of Waco and Boy Scouts of America Troop 308 joined forces recently to clear and improve trails at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. In addition to serving the community, the project provided an opportunity for a youth organization and an adult service organization to work together and allowed the youths to see in a material way that service to their community doesn't stop after Boy Scouts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|11 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,220
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|15 hr
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan 22
|Inquisitor
|13
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Jan 21
|BillH
|144
|To All You Trump Supporters
|Jan 20
|Mike
|6
|Review: Moody Crow & Darling (Jul '11)
|Dec '16
|Carol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC