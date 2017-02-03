Rotarians, Boy Scouts work together on project

The Rotary Club of Waco and Boy Scouts of America Troop 308 joined forces recently to clear and improve trails at the Carleen Bright Arboretum. In addition to serving the community, the project provided an opportunity for a youth organization and an adult service organization to work together and allowed the youths to see in a material way that service to their community doesn't stop after Boy Scouts.

