Prosper Waco updates Waco ISD on ongoing work
If there's one thing Prosper Waco and Waco Independent School District leaders can agree on, it's that there's no one-shot answer to improving education, health and financial stability in the city, Waco ISD Board President Pat Atkins said. But with 29 initiatives already implemented and at least three more in the pipeline since Prosper Waco started in 2013, the collaborative approach between the two entities and many others will keep the city moving forward, Atkins said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 hr
|Baybeh
|8,320
|Video figures into appeal of convicted murderer... (Aug '08)
|Wed
|SamTex
|145
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 21
|OnePhart
|1,123
|Texas burger joint, "Fat Ho", draws big crowds (Apr '11)
|Feb 13
|BBQburger Phart
|26
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Feb 4
|Becky
|42
|World Mandate 2017 tickets
|Jan 25
|whitneypersson4
|1
|Report says Chip and Joanna Gaines' church has ...
|Jan '17
|Inquisitor
|13
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC