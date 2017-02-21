Prosper Waco updates Waco ISD on ongo...

Prosper Waco updates Waco ISD on ongoing work

Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

If there's one thing Prosper Waco and Waco Independent School District leaders can agree on, it's that there's no one-shot answer to improving education, health and financial stability in the city, Waco ISD Board President Pat Atkins said. But with 29 initiatives already implemented and at least three more in the pipeline since Prosper Waco started in 2013, the collaborative approach between the two entities and many others will keep the city moving forward, Atkins said.

Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Waco, TX

