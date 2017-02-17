Probation officer accused of exploiting women

A 28-year-old former McLennan County adult probation officer was arrested Monday, accused of sexually exploiting female offenders in October, an arrest affidavit states. Michael Lee Gutierrez, of Waco, was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of official oppression after complaints by two women who were on probation and reporting to Gutierrez were filed with the Texas Rangers.

