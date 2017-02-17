Probation officer accused of exploiting women
A 28-year-old former McLennan County adult probation officer was arrested Monday, accused of sexually exploiting female offenders in October, an arrest affidavit states. Michael Lee Gutierrez, of Waco, was arrested on a Class A misdemeanor charge of official oppression after complaints by two women who were on probation and reporting to Gutierrez were filed with the Texas Rangers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.
