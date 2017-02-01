Police: Stolen car crash linked to vehicle burglaries reported in Baylor area
Police look over a stolen vehicle that crashed into a house in the 2600 block of South Third Street on Thursday afternoon. Three teenage boys were in the stolen vehicle and were taken to an area hospital for medical treatment.
